Qatar World Cup: 1.2 million tickets requested within 24 hours
Peoples Gazette  - More than 140,000 tickets were requested for the final that is due to take place at Lusail Stadium.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 AFCON: President Buhari sends message to Super Eagles' coach, Eguavoen - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 EFCC reportedly grills AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru, for alleged diversion of assets - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Burundian mother and her three trafficked kids rescued by NAPTIP and DSS in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Actor, Lala bags Master’s Degree from University of Lagos - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
9 "Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience" - Busola writes as she celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo on 41st birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Nigeria Vs Guinea-Bissau: Eagles through with the maximum points, second-round opponents to be determined - Premium Times, 1 day ago
