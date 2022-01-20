Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NLC: Planned petrol price hike will send many workers to early graves
The Cable  - Ayuba Wabba, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), says the planned increase in the price of petrol will send many...

