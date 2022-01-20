Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Sometimes I forget that I live with a god" - Annie Idibia writes as she celebrates husband, Tuface
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has celebrated her 'incredibly talented' husband, singer Tuface Idibia. 

 

Taking to her Instagram story while watching the singer's old

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Sometimes I forget that I live with a god" – Annie Idibia gushes as she celebrates husband, 2Baba Yaba Left Online:
"Sometimes I forget that I live with a god" – Annie Idibia gushes as she celebrates husband, 2Baba
“Sometimes I forget that I live with a god” – Annie Idibia says as she celebrates husband, 2Baba Page One:
“Sometimes I forget that I live with a god” – Annie Idibia says as she celebrates husband, 2Baba
My husband is a god – Annie eulogises Tuface Top Naija:
My husband is a god – Annie eulogises Tuface
“Sometimes I forget that I live with a god” – Annie Idibia gushes as she celebrates husband, 2Baba Naija Parrot:
“Sometimes I forget that I live with a god” – Annie Idibia gushes as she celebrates husband, 2Baba
Sometimes I feel I take him for granted , Annie Idibia says as she celebrates her husband 2Face Idibia | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Sometimes I feel I take him for granted , Annie Idibia says as she celebrates her husband 2Face Idibia | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 NGF set to meet Organized Labour on planned removal of fuel subsidy ― Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 AFCON2021: Defending Champions, Algeria crash out of Africa Cup of Nations with just 1 point - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Osinbajo presides NEC maiden meeting in 2022 - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Tinubu Visits IBB, Seeks Ex-Military Leader’s Blessing for Presidential Bid - This Day, 16 hours ago
10 Ignore calls to run for President again - Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info