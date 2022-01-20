Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen Linda Ikeji Blog - Super Eagles of Nigeria interim head coach, Austine Eguavoen has praised his predecessor Gernot Rohr, saying the German deserves credit for the team’s impressive displays at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.Nigeria won all three group games ...



News Credibility Score: 99%