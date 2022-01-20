Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON2021: Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Tunisia in the AFCON round Of 16
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The rounds of 16 fixtures at the ongoing Africa Cup Of Nations in Cameroon has been revealed.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Nigeria could face Algeria, Tunisia, Mali in Round of 16 Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria could face Algeria, Tunisia, Mali in Round of 16
Nigeria to face Tunisia as Algeria crash out of AFCON 2021 Daily Trust:
Nigeria to face Tunisia as Algeria crash out of AFCON 2021
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles to face Tunisia in Round of 16 Vanguard News:
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles to face Tunisia in Round of 16
Channels Television:
Nigeria To Play Tunisia In AFCON Second Round
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles get Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles as second round opponents Premium Times:
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles get Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles as second round opponents
Tunisia set up AFCON last-16 clash with Nigeria after finishing third in group Ripples Nigeria:
Tunisia set up AFCON last-16 clash with Nigeria after finishing third in group
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles To Face Tunisia In Round Of 16 The Street Journal:
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles To Face Tunisia In Round Of 16
AFCON 2021: Nigeria SoccerNet Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria's round of 16 opponents revealed - Soccernet NG
Nigeria is set to play Tunisia on Sunday in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations News Wire NGR:
Nigeria is set to play Tunisia on Sunday in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations
AFCON 2021: Nigeria gets Round of 16 opponent The Eagle Online:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria gets Round of 16 opponent
AFCON: Nigeria Could Clash Against Algeria, Tunisia or Malawi In Knockout Stage Global Village Extra:
AFCON: Nigeria Could Clash Against Algeria, Tunisia or Malawi In Knockout Stage
AFCON 2021: Nigeria To Play Tunisia In Round Of 16, See Date And Time Studio CB55:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria To Play Tunisia In Round Of 16, See Date And Time
Nigeria To Play Tunisia In AFCON Second Round News Breakers:
Nigeria To Play Tunisia In AFCON Second Round
AFCON 2021: Nigeria Take On Tunisia In Second Round Naija News:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria Take On Tunisia In Second Round
AFCON 2021: Nigeria to play Tunisia in Round of 16 People n Politics:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria to play Tunisia in Round of 16
AFCON 2021: Nigeria to play Tunisia in Round of 16 Tunde Ednut:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria to play Tunisia in Round of 16
AFCON 2021: Nigeria to play Tunisia in Round of 16 Within Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Nigeria to play Tunisia in Round of 16
Nigeria Vs Tunisia In #AFCON2021 Round Of 16 [SEE DATE AND TIME] The Genius Media:
Nigeria Vs Tunisia In #AFCON2021 Round Of 16 [SEE DATE AND TIME]
Nigeria To Play Tunisia In Round Of 16 Screen Gist:
Nigeria To Play Tunisia In Round Of 16


   More Picks
1 AFCON2021: Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Tunisia in the AFCON round Of 16 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists - Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Burundian mother and her three trafficked kids rescued by NAPTIP and DSS in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 "Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience" - Busola writes as she celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo on 41st birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Ignore calls to run for President again - Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Mob sets ablaze two suspected armed robbers who disguised as sit-at-home order enforcers in Onitsha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info