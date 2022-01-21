Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NLC Backs Bill To Outlaw Yearly House Rents In FCT
News photo Leadership  - Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed support for the bill seeking to outlaw payment of house rent in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on a yearly basis.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NLC supports planned regulation of rent in FCT The Punch:
NLC supports planned regulation of rent in FCT
NLC backs Bill on Monthly House in Federal Capital Territory Vanguard News:
NLC backs Bill on Monthly House in Federal Capital Territory
NLC Backs Bill to Outlaw Yearly House Rents in FCT Signal:
NLC Backs Bill to Outlaw Yearly House Rents in FCT
NLC Backs Bill On Monthly House In Federal Capital Territory The Street Journal:
NLC Backs Bill On Monthly House In Federal Capital Territory
NLC Backs Bill To Outlaw Yearly House Rents In FCT The Nigeria Lawyer:
NLC Backs Bill To Outlaw Yearly House Rents In FCT
NLC supports planned regulation of rent in FCT News Breakers:
NLC supports planned regulation of rent in FCT
NLC Backs Bill on Monthly House Rent in Federal Capital Territory DNL Legal and Style:
NLC Backs Bill on Monthly House Rent in Federal Capital Territory


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 NGF set to meet Organized Labour on planned removal of fuel subsidy ― Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 AFCON2021: Defending Champions, Algeria crash out of Africa Cup of Nations with just 1 point - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Tinubu Visits IBB, Seeks Ex-Military Leader’s Blessing for Presidential Bid - This Day, 16 hours ago
9 Osinbajo presides NEC maiden meeting in 2022 - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 World Health Organisation Asks Countries To End COVID-19 Travel Restrictions - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info