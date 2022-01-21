|
|
|
|
|
1
|
NSCDC to deploy female officers to schools in Ondo state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
2
|
Actress Chizoba Nwokoye accuses her PA of withdrawing all the money in her bank account, stealing her car and taking over her monetized YouTube account - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
Man kills wife and hangs himself over their inability to have kids - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Biden nominates first US Muslim woman as federal judge - Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
“Mama Wan Be Like Beyoncé” – Nigerians React As Genevieve Nnaji Unfollows Everyone On Instagram - Gist Lovers,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
TV personality Martha Stewart reveals she broke up with Anthony Hopkins because she couldn't stop thinking of him as the "Hannibal Lecter" character he played - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
7
|
“How I was threatened by witches during pregnancy” – Actress, Uche Ogbodo recounts - Naija Parrot,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
24-year-old undergraduate jailed over N74m Internet fraud in Kwara - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 21 January 2022 - Naija News,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
How COVID-19 plunged millions into poverty, by report - The Nation,
23 hours ago