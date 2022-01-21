Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


17 killed, 59 injured by explosion in western Ghana
The Guardian  - At least 17 people were killed and 59 injured Thursday in a devastating explosion in a western Ghana town after a truck carrying explosives collided with a motorcycle, the government said.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

17 dead, 59 injured as explosion rocks Ghana town The Punch:
17 dead, 59 injured as explosion rocks Ghana town
Many feared dead, injured as explosion rocks Ghana The Nation:
Many feared dead, injured as explosion rocks Ghana
17 Killed, 59 Injured By Explosion In Western Ghana The Street Journal:
17 Killed, 59 Injured By Explosion In Western Ghana
17 Dead, 59 Injured As Explosion Rocks Ghana Town News Break:
17 Dead, 59 Injured As Explosion Rocks Ghana Town
Big explosion in Ghana destroys 500 homes, kills many - P.M. News PM News:
Big explosion in Ghana destroys 500 homes, kills many - P.M. News
17 dead, 59 injured as explosion rocks Ghana town Within Nigeria:
17 dead, 59 injured as explosion rocks Ghana town


   More Picks
1 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 NGF set to meet Organized Labour on planned removal of fuel subsidy ― Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 Actor, Lala bags Master’s Degree from University of Lagos - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 AFCON2021: Defending Champions, Algeria crash out of Africa Cup of Nations with just 1 point - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Osinbajo presides NEC maiden meeting in 2022 - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info