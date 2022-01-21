Adekunle Gold Releases His New Single For 2022, ‘Mercy’ [LISTEN] Gist Lovers - Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold strikes to score his very first hit song for the year 2022 with his brand-new track titled ‘Mercy’. In the song, Simi took the introductory verse for her husband to establish the synergy between the indomitable music couple ...



News Credibility Score: 99%