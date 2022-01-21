Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NSCDC to deploy female officers to schools in Ondo state
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ondo state commmand of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has announced that the newly created all female armed special squad of the command will be deployed to schools in the state.

8 hours ago
