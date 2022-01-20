Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A huge explosion near a mining town in western Ghana has left at least 17 people dead.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion in Bogoso BBC Africa:
Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion in Bogoso
Ghana Blast: Many Feared Dead After Huge Explosion In Bogoso Independent:
Ghana Blast: Many Feared Dead After Huge Explosion In Bogoso
Many feared dead as explosion rocks Ghanaian town. Gist Reel:
Many feared dead as explosion rocks Ghanaian town.
Africa News:
Huge explosion kills many in Ghana
Huge Explosion Kills Dozens In Ghana Naija News:
Huge Explosion Kills Dozens In Ghana


   More Picks
1 AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Osinbajo presides NEC maiden meeting in 2022 - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 "Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience" - Busola writes as she celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo on 41st birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Ignore calls to run for President again - Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Mob sets ablaze two suspected armed robbers who disguised as sit-at-home order enforcers in Onitsha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 33 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info