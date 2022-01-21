Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Army does not discriminate on basis of gender – GOC
News photo National Accord  - The Nigerian Army says it does not discriminate between male and female soldiers in its internal security operations. Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the General Officer Commanding [...]

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Army does not discriminate on basis of gender – GOC News Diary Online:
Army does not discriminate on basis of gender – GOC
Maj.-Gen. Oluyede: Army does not discriminate on basis of gender PM News:
Maj.-Gen. Oluyede: Army does not discriminate on basis of gender
Army does not discriminate on basis of gender, says Maj-Gen Oluyede Within Nigeria:
Army does not discriminate on basis of gender, says Maj-Gen Oluyede
Maj.-Gen. Oluyede: Army does not discriminate on basis of gender News Breakers:
Maj.-Gen. Oluyede: Army does not discriminate on basis of gender
Army does not discriminate on basis of gender, says Maj-Gen Oluyede Tunde Ednut:
Army does not discriminate on basis of gender, says Maj-Gen Oluyede


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 NGF set to meet Organized Labour on planned removal of fuel subsidy ― Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 AFCON2021: Defending Champions, Algeria crash out of Africa Cup of Nations with just 1 point - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Tinubu Visits IBB, Seeks Ex-Military Leader’s Blessing for Presidential Bid - This Day, 16 hours ago
9 Osinbajo presides NEC maiden meeting in 2022 - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 World Health Organisation Asks Countries To End COVID-19 Travel Restrictions - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info