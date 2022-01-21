Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Young dad teaches his little son online sports betting in funny video
Correct NG  - A cute and funny video which surfaced on social media shows the moment a young Nigerian dad decided to teach his son how to be good at sports betting.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Another Source

Naija on Point:
Young dad teaches his little son online sports betting in funny video


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: 'It's Going To Be A Different Ball Game'  --Eguavoen Warns Ahead Super Eagles Vs Tunisia - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
2 AMCON takes over Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company over insolvency - The Punch, 11 hours ago
3 Abiodun Alabi to take over as Lagos CP as IGP orders posting of senior officers - The Cable, 4 hours ago
4 Gunmen Kidnaps Bayelsa Commissioner, Otokito Oparmiola From His Residence - Kanyi Daily, 9 hours ago
5 'Oba doings' about to repeat itself as Obi Cubana gifts Tunde Ednut N5M and 6 cows for birthday party (Video) - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
6 Sheriff: I'm only interested in becoming APC chairman -- not contesting presidency - The Cable, 6 hours ago
7 Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of school, after the brutal murder of a five-year-old pupil - News Wire NGR, 13 hours ago
8 Senior student at Borno Islamic theology school slits throat of 11-year-old student for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 How music producer snubbed me because I was broke - Singer Ruger - The Punch, 10 hours ago
10 Collision: FAAN bars untrained officials from driving on airport taxiway - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info