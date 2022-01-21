Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lady confronts a man for sexually harassing her in a bus, he claims it?s because she?s wearing a leg chain (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A video making rounds online has shown moment a lady confronted a man for sexually harassing her in a bus.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Lady confronts a man for s3xually harassing her in a bus; he claims it’s because she’s wearing a leg chain (video)
Naija Parrot:
Lady confronts a man for s3xually harassing her in a bus; he claims it’s because she’s wearing a leg chain (video)
Fresh Reporters:
Lady Confronts Man S€xua|y Hara$sing Her In A Bus Because Of Leg Chain (video)
Tori News:
Lady Confronts Man For Sexually Harassing Her Inside Bus Because She's Wearing a Leg Chain (Video)
More Picks
1
Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Boko Haram Fighters Attack Chibok, Displace Residents From Borno Communities -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
4
Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
5
Marriage is not a must, some stories you hear about marriage these days makes you understand there's a fundamental problem we need to sort out - Ubi Franklin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Nigeria to benefit as IMF proposes $50bn trust fund for low income countries -
Within Nigeria,
11 hours ago
7
Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Skiibii Ft. Davido: Download Baddest Boy (Remix) By Skiibii Ft. Davido -
GY Online NG,
19 hours ago
9
Buhari Returns To Dodan Barracks, 37 Years Later – By Femi Adesina | herald.ng -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
10
What did PDP do to deserve the loyalty of Igbos? - By: Fredrick Nwabufo -
Daily Trust,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...