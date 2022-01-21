Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man kills wife and hangs himself over their inability to have kids
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Kenyan man has reportedly killed his wife and also hanged himself at their residence in Ukwala Location of Ugenya, Siaya County over their inability to have children.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

