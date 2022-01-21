Happy Birthday to the popular actress, singer and former reality star, Bisola Aiyeola. God bless your new age❤❤ Vibrant, energetic and super talented! Enjoy your day🤗🤗 How much do you love her? 📸: iambisola (Instagram) #legitng #legitposts # ...





God bless your new age❤❤



Vibrant, energetic and super talented!



Enjoy your day🤗🤗



How much do you love her?



📸 ... Legit - Happy Birthday to the popular actress, singer and former reality star, Bisola Aiyeola.God bless your new age❤❤Vibrant, energetic and super talented!Enjoy your day🤗🤗How much do you love her?📸 ...



News Credibility Score: 99%