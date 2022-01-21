Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Group declares support for emergence of APC governor in Delta
News photo The Punch  - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Anioma socio-political group in Delta State, Odinma Anioma, has declared to rally round for victory of the All Progressives Congress in the state come 2023.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

2023: Group declares support for emergence of APC governor in Delta News Breakers:
2023: Group declares support for emergence of APC governor in Delta


   More Picks
1 Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Marriage is not a must, some stories you hear about marriage these days makes you understand there's a fundamental problem we need to sort out - Ubi Franklin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Boko Haram Fighters Attack Chibok, Displace Residents From Borno Communities - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria to benefit as IMF proposes $50bn trust fund for low income countries - Within Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Skiibii Ft. Davido: Download Baddest Boy (Remix) By Skiibii Ft. Davido - GY Online NG, 19 hours ago
9 Buhari Returns To Dodan Barracks, 37 Years Later – By Femi Adesina | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
10 What did PDP do to deserve the loyalty of Igbos? - By: Fredrick Nwabufo - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info