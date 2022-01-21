Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EXCLUSIVE: Governor El-Rufai Mandates Kaduna Local Governments To Contribute N10million Each For Security During Buhari's Visit
Sahara Reporters  - The notice from the state government was signed by the Director Inspectorate on behalf of Commissioner of Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Iliyasu Hussaini.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari to El-Rufai: thanks for linking me to your success The Nation:
Buhari to El-Rufai: thanks for linking me to your success
How El-Rufai Is Exciting Engineers Leadership:
How El-Rufai Is Exciting Engineers
‘Thank you for associating me with your success,’ Buhari tells El-Rufai News Diary Online:
‘Thank you for associating me with your success,’ Buhari tells El-Rufai
Buhari passes verdict on El-Rufai: What is it? - P.M. News PM News:
Buhari passes verdict on El-Rufai: What is it? - P.M. News
2023: I’m Sorry For Taking Your Loyalty For Granted, Buhari Tells El-Rufai Naija News:
2023: I’m Sorry For Taking Your Loyalty For Granted, Buhari Tells El-Rufai


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Is that not foolishness?- Actress Eucharia Anunobi berates Nigerians who build palatial houses in their villages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Grammy-winning singer/actor Meat Loaf dies at 74 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 Senior student at Borno Islamic theology school slits throat of 11-year-old student for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Adekunle Gold Releases His New Single For 2022, ‘Mercy’ [LISTEN] - Gist Lovers, 14 hours ago
10 Marriage is not a must, some stories you hear about marriage these days makes you understand there's a fundamental problem we need to sort out - Ubi Franklin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info