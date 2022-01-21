Post News
AFCON ’21: Otedola Pledges To Give Team Nigeria $250,000 If They Win The Cup
Talk Glitz
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been promised $250,000 by Femi Otedola if they lift the 2021 AFCON trophy.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
Otedola promises Super Eagles N102m to win AFCON
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Otedola To Super Eagles: Win AFCON 2021 And Get N102m
Studio CB55:
AFCON 2021: Otedola Pledge N102m Super Eagles If They Win Trophy
Anaedo Online:
AFCON 2021: Otedola Pledge N102m Super Eagles If They Win Trophy
Tori News:
AFCON 2021: Otedola Promises To Give Super Eagles $250,000 If They Win the Tournament in Cameroon
More Picks
1
AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Is that not foolishness?- Actress Eucharia Anunobi berates Nigerians who build palatial houses in their villages -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Grammy-winning singer/actor Meat Loaf dies at 74 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
7
Senior student at Borno Islamic theology school slits throat of 11-year-old student for refusing to run errands -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
Adekunle Gold Releases His New Single For 2022, ‘Mercy’ [LISTEN] -
Gist Lovers,
14 hours ago
10
Marriage is not a must, some stories you hear about marriage these days makes you understand there's a fundamental problem we need to sort out - Ubi Franklin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
