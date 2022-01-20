Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrests teenage gang members for beating and robbing a man in Lagos
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Three young men have been arrested for stealing from a man and beating him up.

 

Yusuph Ahmed was robbed of N100,000 and other belongings by Ridwan Imran (20), Lukman Abiodun

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

