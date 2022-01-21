Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“You’re using iPhone 12 but your room looks like prison” – Netizens ridicule lady for shaming men who use old iPhone model (Video)
Yaba Left Online
- A young Nigerian lady shared a video on her TikTok space where she shamed guys who still use old iPhone models.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“You’re using iPhone 12 but your room looks like prison” – Lady slammed for mocking men who use old iPhone model (Video)
The Dabigal Blog:
“You’re using iPhone 12 but your room looks like prison” – Netizens ridicule lady for shaming men who use old iPhone model (Video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“You’re using iPhone 12 but your room looks like prison” – Netizens ridicule lady for shaming men who use old iPhone model (Video)
Lailas News:
“You’re using iPhone 12 but your room looks like prison” – Lady mocked for shaming men who use old iPhone model (Video)
Gist Reel:
Lady ridiculed for shaming men who use old iPhone model (Video)
Naija Parrot:
“You’re using iPhone 12 but your room looks like prison” – Netizens ridicule lady for shaming men who use old iPhone model (Video)
More Picks
1
AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Ignore calls to run for President again - Actor Okonlagos advises ex-president Goodluck Jonathan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
AFCON2021: Defending Champions, Algeria crash out of Africa Cup of Nations with just 1 point -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
AMCON takes over Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC -
News Wire NGR,
2 hours ago
8
Tinubu Visits IBB, Seeks Ex-Military Leader’s Blessing for Presidential Bid -
This Day,
19 hours ago
9
World Health Organisation Asks Countries To End COVID-19 Travel Restrictions -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
10
Is that not foolishness?- Actress Eucharia Anunobi berates Nigerians who build palatial houses in their villages -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...