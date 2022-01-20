Post News
News at a Glance
Buhari Returns To Dodan Barracks, 37 Years Later – By Femi Adesina | herald.ng
The Herald
- On August 27, 1985, he was taken out of Dodan Barracks, the then seat of government, in Ikoyi, Lagos, by those who had overthrown him in what was popularly called a palace coup.
More Picks
1
AFCON2021: Eguavoen only entitled to match bonuses, won?t earn salary - NFF -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Governor Ortom signs amended grazing bill into law -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
NGF set to meet Organized Labour on planned removal of fuel subsidy ― Fayemi -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
6
Actor, Lala bags Master’s Degree from University of Lagos -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
7
AFCON2021: Defending Champions, Algeria crash out of Africa Cup of Nations with just 1 point -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Police confirm arrest of aid worker who allegedly raped teenage IDP in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Osinbajo presides NEC maiden meeting in 2022 -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
