Rasheed Balogun, GM of NPFL club Shooting Star is dead
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Rasheed Balogun, the General Manager of NPFL club, Shooting Stars of Ibadan has sadly passed away after battling illness for months.

 

His death was confirmed by Shooting Stars in a sta

3 hours ago
