Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of school, after the brutal murder of a five-year-old pupil
News Wire NGR  - The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of a Kano State Government Kano State Government in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state, where abductors of a pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, were said to have killed and buried her remains.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

