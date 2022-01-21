Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

My wife is ill-tempered, disrespectful – Divorce seeking hubby tells court — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - A businessman, Saheed Rafiu on Friday prayed a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court sitting in Mapo in Ibadan to dissolve his eight year-old marriage to estranged wife, Mujidat on grounds of ill-temper.

Daily Post
My wife ill-tempered, disrespectful – Divorce-seeking man tells court
The Nation
My wife is ill-tempered, Divorce seeking man tells court
The News Guru
My wife is ill-tempered, disrespectful – husband tells court
Daily Nigerian
My wife is ill-tempered, disrespectful, divorce seeking hubby tells court
News Breakers
My wife is ill-tempered, disrespectful, divorce seeking hubby tells court
Tori News
My Wife Is Ill-tempered And Disobedient – Divorce-seeking Man Tells Court


