Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OPSH Troops Kill 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Plateau
News photo Leadership  - Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) acting on credible intelligence, have bursted and neutralised a notorious syndicate, which specialised in kidnapping

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops kill three suspected kidnappers in plateau The Punch:
Troops kill three suspected kidnappers in plateau
Troops neutralise notorious kidnappers in Plateau, recover arms The Guardian:
Troops neutralise notorious kidnappers in Plateau, recover arms
Troops Neutralise Notorious Kidnappers In Plateau, Recover Arms The Street Journal:
Troops Neutralise Notorious Kidnappers In Plateau, Recover Arms
Troops Gun Down Three Kidnappers In Plateau News Break:
Troops Gun Down Three Kidnappers In Plateau
Troops kill three suspected kidnappers in plateau News Breakers:
Troops kill three suspected kidnappers in plateau
Three Suspected Kidnappers Killed In Plateau Naija News:
Three Suspected Kidnappers Killed In Plateau


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Marriage is not a must, some stories you hear about marriage these days makes you understand there's a fundamental problem we need to sort out - Ubi Franklin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Boko Haram Fighters Attack Chibok, Displace Residents From Borno Communities - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria to benefit as IMF proposes $50bn trust fund for low income countries - Within Nigeria, 16 hours ago
8 Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Skiibii Ft. Davido: Download Baddest Boy (Remix) By Skiibii Ft. Davido - GY Online NG, 24 hours ago
10 Buhari Returns To Dodan Barracks, 37 Years Later – By Femi Adesina | herald.ng - The Herald, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info