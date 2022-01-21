Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I repeated 2 sessions, graduated best student — UniJos graduate — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - Miss Awazi Haruna, a graduate of the faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Jos, says she repeated two sessions and yet graduated best student in her class.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

I repeated two sessions, yet graduated best student — UniJos graduate The Eagle Online:
I repeated two sessions, yet graduated best student — UniJos graduate
I repeated 2 sessions, graduated best student — UniJos graduate News Diary Online:
I repeated 2 sessions, graduated best student — UniJos graduate
I repeated 2 sessions - UniJos best graduating student reveals Pulse Nigeria:
I repeated 2 sessions - UniJos best graduating student reveals
How I graduated as best student after repeating 2 sessions - Pharmacy graduate The News Guru:
How I graduated as best student after repeating 2 sessions - Pharmacy graduate
I repeated 2 sessions, yet graduated best student — UniJos graduate PM News:
I repeated 2 sessions, yet graduated best student — UniJos graduate


   More Picks
1 Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Marriage is not a must, some stories you hear about marriage these days makes you understand there's a fundamental problem we need to sort out - Ubi Franklin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Boko Haram Fighters Attack Chibok, Displace Residents From Borno Communities - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria to benefit as IMF proposes $50bn trust fund for low income countries - Within Nigeria, 12 hours ago
7 Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Skiibii Ft. Davido: Download Baddest Boy (Remix) By Skiibii Ft. Davido - GY Online NG, 20 hours ago
9 Buhari Returns To Dodan Barracks, 37 Years Later – By Femi Adesina | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
10 Presidency: 'We'll fight, vote against Tinubu for opting to continue Buhari's policies' - Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info