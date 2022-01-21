Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senior student at Borno Islamic theology school slits throat of 11-year-old student for refusing to run errands
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A senior student of Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology in Maiduguri, Borno state, has slit the throat of an 11-year-old junior student of the Islamic theology college, Jubril Mato.

 

