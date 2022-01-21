Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DPO Group gets license to provide payment services in Nigeria
News photo Finextra Research news  - One Payment Limited, a subsidiary of the leading Pan-African digital payments group, DPO Group has been granted a licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide certain types of payments services to businesses across Nigeria.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

