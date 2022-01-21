Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Troops of Operation Safe Haven, acting on credible intelligence, have bursted and neutralised a notorious gang of kidnappers in Plateau State.
Military Information Officer, Majo
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Nigerian soldiers kill 3 kidnappers in Jos
The News Guru:
Military kill 3 kidnappers in Jos
Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian troops kill 3 kidnappers in Jos
News Diary Online:
Military neutralise 3 kidnappers in Jos
Prompt News:
Military neutralise 3 kidnappers in Jos
News Breakers:
Nigerian troops kill 3 kidnappers in Jos
Tori News:
Troops Neutralise Three Kidnappers Who Participated In Jos prison Break; Recover Arms And Ammunition
More Picks
1
AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Is that not foolishness?- Actress Eucharia Anunobi berates Nigerians who build palatial houses in their villages -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
AFCON2021: Defending Champions, Algeria crash out of Africa Cup of Nations with just 1 point -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
2023: North East legislators Back N’Central Colleagues On Yahaya Bello -
Independent,
22 hours ago
8
Tinubu Visits IBB, Seeks Ex-Military Leader’s Blessing for Presidential Bid -
This Day,
22 hours ago
9
World Health Organisation Asks Countries To End COVID-19 Travel Restrictions -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
10
Marriage is not a must, some stories you hear about marriage these days makes you understand there's a fundamental problem we need to sort out - Ubi Franklin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...