Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Troops of Operation Safe Haven, acting on credible intelligence, have bursted and neutralised a notorious gang of kidnappers in Plateau State. 

 

Military Information Officer, Majo

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian soldiers kill 3 kidnappers in Jos PM News:
Nigerian soldiers kill 3 kidnappers in Jos
Military kill 3 kidnappers in Jos The News Guru:
Military kill 3 kidnappers in Jos
Nigerian troops kill 3 kidnappers in Jos Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian troops kill 3 kidnappers in Jos
Military neutralise 3 kidnappers in Jos News Diary Online:
Military neutralise 3 kidnappers in Jos
Military neutralise 3 kidnappers in Jos Prompt News:
Military neutralise 3 kidnappers in Jos
Nigerian troops kill 3 kidnappers in Jos News Breakers:
Nigerian troops kill 3 kidnappers in Jos
Troops Neutralise Three Kidnappers Who Participated In Jos prison Break; Recover Arms And Ammunition Tori News:
Troops Neutralise Three Kidnappers Who Participated In Jos prison Break; Recover Arms And Ammunition


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Be fair in your assessment of my government- President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Is that not foolishness?- Actress Eucharia Anunobi berates Nigerians who build palatial houses in their villages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 AFCON2021: Defending Champions, Algeria crash out of Africa Cup of Nations with just 1 point - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 2023: North East legislators Back N’Central Colleagues On Yahaya Bello - Independent, 22 hours ago
8 Tinubu Visits IBB, Seeks Ex-Military Leader’s Blessing for Presidential Bid - This Day, 22 hours ago
9 World Health Organisation Asks Countries To End COVID-19 Travel Restrictions - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
10 Marriage is not a must, some stories you hear about marriage these days makes you understand there's a fundamental problem we need to sort out - Ubi Franklin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info