Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Senior Student Attack 11-Year-Old Junior With Razor In Borno Islamic School
Naija News
- One Jubril Mato, a student of Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology, Maiduguri, is currently battling for his life after he was given a cut on his throat by a senior student.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
News Diary Online:
How Senior Student brutalized 11-Year-Old Junior with razor in Borno College
The Street Journal:
Borno govt to probe attack on Islamic school student by senior colleague
Prompt News:
Senior Student Brutalizes Junior with Razor in Borno College
The Eagle Online:
How senior student brutalised 11-year-old junior with razor in college
Within Nigeria:
Borno to probe attack on 11-year-old Islamic school student
More Picks
1
Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of school, after the brutal murder of a five-year-old pupil -
News Wire NGR,
23 hours ago
2
CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
3
How music producer snubbed me because I was broke - Singer Ruger -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
4
Cubana Chief Priest gifts wife brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-class worth millions of naira for her birthday (Video) -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
5
Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
Hanifa Abubakar: Kano govt vows to secure justice for murdered 5-year-old pupil -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
8
Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Nigeria to benefit as IMF proposes $50bn trust fund for low income countries -
Within Nigeria,
22 hours ago
10
OPSH Troops Kill 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Plateau -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
