Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shina Peller: Election rigging will be impossible if technology is put to good use
The Cable  - Shina Peller, a member of the house of representatives, says if technology is used in the right way, nobody will be able to rig...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: We should use technology to make elections credible ― Shina Peller Vanguard News:
2023: We should use technology to make elections credible ― Shina Peller
Shina Peller: Election Rigging Will Be Impossible If Technology Is Put To Good Use Information Nigeria:
Shina Peller: Election Rigging Will Be Impossible If Technology Is Put To Good Use
2023: We Should Use Technology To Make Elections Credible ― Shina Peller The Street Journal:
2023: We Should Use Technology To Make Elections Credible ― Shina Peller
Election rigging will be impossible if technology is put to good use – Shina Peller Tunde Ednut:
Election rigging will be impossible if technology is put to good use – Shina Peller
Election rigging will be impossible if technology is put to good use – Shina Peller Within Nigeria:
Election rigging will be impossible if technology is put to good use – Shina Peller


   More Picks
1 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Boko Haram Fighters Attack Chibok, Displace Residents From Borno Communities - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 Nigeria to benefit as IMF proposes $50bn trust fund for low income countries - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari Returns To Dodan Barracks, 37 Years Later – By Femi Adesina | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
7 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 OPSH Troops Kill 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Plateau - Leadership, 18 hours ago
9 Presidency: 'We'll fight, vote against Tinubu for opting to continue Buhari's policies' - Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 What did PDP do to deserve the loyalty of Igbos? - By: Fredrick Nwabufo - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info