Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'I fainted when my wife said I?m not father of our 14-yr-old daughter' - Father of four says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man, Yaqub Ganiyu, has recounted how he fainted twice after his wife, Muridia, whom he has been with for 17 years, informed him that their 14-year-old daughter isn't his.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"I fainted twice" – Nigerian man recounts reaction after his wife told him he is not the father of their 14-yr-old daughter Yaba Left Online:
"I fainted twice" – Nigerian man recounts reaction after his wife told him he is not the father of their 14-yr-old daughter
Man narrates how he fainted twice after his wife revealed he isn’t the father of their 14-year-old daughter The Info NG:
Man narrates how he fainted twice after his wife revealed he isn’t the father of their 14-year-old daughter
‘I fainted when my wife said I’m not father of our 14-yr-old daughter’ – Father of four says News Mirror:
‘I fainted when my wife said I’m not father of our 14-yr-old daughter’ – Father of four says
Gist Punch:
'I fainted when my wife said I’m not father of our 14-yr-old daughter' - Father of four says
“I fainted twice” – Nigerian man recounts reaction after his wife told him he is not the father of their 14-yr-old daughter Naija Parrot:
“I fainted twice” – Nigerian man recounts reaction after his wife told him he is not the father of their 14-yr-old daughter
I Fainted Out Of Shock When My Wife Said I’m Not The Father Of Our 14-yr-old Daughter - Father Of Four Says Tori News:
I Fainted Out Of Shock When My Wife Said I’m Not The Father Of Our 14-yr-old Daughter - Father Of Four Says


   More Picks
1 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 "It's either private, first or business class" - Annie Idibia says she won't fly economy class - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Buhari mourns murdered 5-year-old Hanifa - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
4 FAAC shares N699.824 bn December 2021 Revenue to FG, States and LGs - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
5 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Man donated kidney to his girlfriend?s mother only for her to marry someone else a month later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Hanifa Abubakar: Kano govt vows to secure justice for murdered 5-year-old pupil - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info