Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Africa Needs International Partnership To Tackle Terrorism, Climate Change – Osinbajo
Channels Television  -   Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said on Friday that there are giant strides recorded across Africa but there are still challenges to overcome for which reasons, “we need partnerships that help to tackle climate change, address security concerns, ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WEF: Osinbajo Seeks Partnership To Tackle Terrorism, Climate Change Leadership:
WEF: Osinbajo Seeks Partnership To Tackle Terrorism, Climate Change
Osinbajo seeks external support to tackle terrorism, climate change AIT:
Osinbajo seeks external support to tackle terrorism, climate change
Africa Needs International Partnership To Tackle Terrorism, Climate Change – Osinbajo Information Nigeria:
Africa Needs International Partnership To Tackle Terrorism, Climate Change – Osinbajo
Africa Needs International Partnership To Tackle Terrorism, Climate Change – Osinbajo The Street Journal:
Africa Needs International Partnership To Tackle Terrorism, Climate Change – Osinbajo
Africa Needs International Partnership To Tackle Terrorism, Climate Change – Osinbajo News Breakers:
Africa Needs International Partnership To Tackle Terrorism, Climate Change – Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 Buhari mourns murdered 5-year-old Hanifa - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
3 How music producer snubbed me because I was broke - Singer Ruger - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 FAAC shares N699.824 bn December 2021 Revenue to FG, States and LGs - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
7 Man donated kidney to his girlfriend?s mother only for her to marry someone else a month later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Hanifa Abubakar: Kano govt vows to secure justice for murdered 5-year-old pupil - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info