Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FAAC shares N699.824 bn December 2021 Revenue to FG, States and LGs
News Diary Online  - The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N699.824 Billion December 2021 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils. …

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG, States, LGAs share N699.824bn December 2021 revenue The Nation:
FG, States, LGAs share N699.824bn December 2021 revenue
FAAC Shares N699.824bn Revenue To FG, States, LGCs For December 2021 Independent:
FAAC Shares N699.824bn Revenue To FG, States, LGCs For December 2021
FAAC Shares N699.8bn Dec 2021 Revenue to FG, States, LGs Prompt News:
FAAC Shares N699.8bn Dec 2021 Revenue to FG, States, LGs
FAAC: FG, States, LGCs share allocation for December 2021 The Eagle Online:
FAAC: FG, States, LGCs share allocation for December 2021


   More Picks
1 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Boko Haram Fighters Attack Chibok, Displace Residents From Borno Communities - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 Nigeria to benefit as IMF proposes $50bn trust fund for low income countries - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari Returns To Dodan Barracks, 37 Years Later – By Femi Adesina | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
7 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 OPSH Troops Kill 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Plateau - Leadership, 18 hours ago
9 Presidency: 'We'll fight, vote against Tinubu for opting to continue Buhari's policies' - Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 What did PDP do to deserve the loyalty of Igbos? - By: Fredrick Nwabufo - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info