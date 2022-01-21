Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


She is my ride till the end, what we share is beyond friendship - Eniola Badmus addresses those saying she's having issues with BFF Funke Akindele
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Eniola Badmus has addressed those claiming that she's having issues with her BFF and colleague, Funke Akindele. 

 

Eniola in her Instagram post, stated that Funke is &q

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Funke Akindele and I can never fight, says Eniola Badmus The Nation:
Funke Akindele and I can never fight, says Eniola Badmus
Funke Akindele And I Are Not Fighting -Actress Eniola Badmus Actress Eniola Badmus has said that she and her colleague, Funke Akindele-Bello are not quarrelling. In a post on her Instagram page, Badmus addressed rumours that they were not on good terms. The Punch:
Funke Akindele And I Are Not Fighting -Actress Eniola Badmus Actress Eniola Badmus has said that she and her colleague, Funke Akindele-Bello are not quarrelling. In a post on her Instagram page, Badmus addressed rumours that they were not on good terms.
Stop Spreading Rumours About Us, My Friendship With Funke Akindele Is Solid – Eniola Badmus Independent:
Stop Spreading Rumours About Us, My Friendship With Funke Akindele Is Solid – Eniola Badmus
‘Funke Is My Blood And Flesh’, Eniola Badmus Addresses Rumours News Break:
‘Funke Is My Blood And Flesh’, Eniola Badmus Addresses Rumours
Nkechi Blessing reacts as Eniola Badmus breaks silence on alleged fight with Funke Akindele Kemi Filani Blog:
Nkechi Blessing reacts as Eniola Badmus breaks silence on alleged fight with Funke Akindele


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Otedola promises to give Super Eagles $250,000 if they win the tournament in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Bogoso explosion: Many feared dead following an explosion in Ghanaian town - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Is that not foolishness?- Actress Eucharia Anunobi berates Nigerians who build palatial houses in their villages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Gernot Rohr deserves credit for Super Eagles' brilliant AFCON performance - Eguavoen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Grammy-winning singer/actor Meat Loaf dies at 74 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
7 Senior student at Borno Islamic theology school slits throat of 11-year-old student for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Adekunle Gold Releases His New Single For 2022, ‘Mercy’ [LISTEN] - Gist Lovers, 16 hours ago
10 Marriage is not a must, some stories you hear about marriage these days makes you understand there's a fundamental problem we need to sort out - Ubi Franklin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info