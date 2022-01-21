Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Every candidate must declare bank asset, says INEC
News photo The Punch  - The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday said it would beam its searchlight on politicians and political parties to track the sources of funds for their campaigns in the 2023 general election.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

