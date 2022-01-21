Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man donated kidney to his girlfriend?s mother only for her to marry someone else a month later
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man donated his kidney to his girlfriend’s mother but the girlfriend ended up marrying someone else a month later.

 

Uziel Martínez, a teacher from Mexico, made a se

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man Donated Kidney To His Girlfriend’s Mom Only For Her To Do This Naija Loaded:
Man Donated Kidney To His Girlfriend’s Mom Only For Her To Do This
Man Donates Kidney To  Girlfriend’s Mother Only For Her To Marry Someone Else A Month Later News Break:
Man Donates Kidney To  Girlfriend’s Mother Only For Her To Marry Someone Else A Month Later
Man donated kidney to his girlfriend Gist Reel:
Man donated kidney to his girlfriend's mom only for her to marry another man a month later
Man Donated His Kidney To Girlfriend’s Mum, Only To See Her Marry Another Man Days Later Naija News:
Man Donated His Kidney To Girlfriend’s Mum, Only To See Her Marry Another Man Days Later
Man Donates Kidney To His Girlfriend’s Mother Only For Her To Marry Someone Else A Month Later Tori News:
Man Donates Kidney To His Girlfriend’s Mother Only For Her To Marry Someone Else A Month Later


   More Picks
1 Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of school, after the brutal murder of a five-year-old pupil - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
2 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 15 hours ago
3 How music producer snubbed me because I was broke - Singer Ruger - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Cubana Chief Priest gifts wife brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-class worth millions of naira for her birthday (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
5 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Hanifa Abubakar: Kano govt vows to secure justice for murdered 5-year-old pupil - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria to benefit as IMF proposes $50bn trust fund for low income countries - Within Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 OPSH Troops Kill 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Plateau - Leadership, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info