News at a Glance
I've no beef with Funke Akindele - Eniola Badmus | Entertainment | herald.ng
The Herald
- Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus says there are no ill feelings between herself and colleague, Funke Akindele-Bello.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Eniola Badmus denies feud with Funke Akindele
News Wire NGR:
Funke Akindele and I are not fighting - Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus denies feud
PM News:
Funke Akindele is my blood and flesh: Eniola Badmus - P.M. News
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Funke Akindele is my flesh and blood - Eniola Badmus responds to fight rumours | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Funke Akindele is my blood and flesh: Eniola Badmus
