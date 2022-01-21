Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"It's either private, first or business class" - Annie Idibia says she won't fly economy class
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has said that when it comes to travelling, flying economy class is not an option.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"It Yaba Left Online:
"It's either private, first or business class" – Annie Idibia says she can never fly economy class
“It’s either private, first or business class” – Annie Idibia says she can never fly economy class Naija Parrot:
“It’s either private, first or business class” – Annie Idibia says she can never fly economy class
Annie Idibia says flying economy isn 1st for Credible News:
Annie Idibia says flying economy isn't an option
I Either Fly Private, First Or Business Class - Annie Idibia Says She Can Tori News:
I Either Fly Private, First Or Business Class - Annie Idibia Says She Can't Fly Economy Class


   More Picks
1 How music producer snubbed me because I was broke - Singer Ruger - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Collision: FAAN bars untrained officials from driving on airport taxiway - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Cubana Chief Priest gifts wife brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-class worth millions of naira for her birthday (Video) - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
6 Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria to benefit as IMF proposes $50bn trust fund for low income countries - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 OPSH Troops Kill 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Plateau - Leadership, 21 hours ago
10 Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info