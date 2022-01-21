Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest 51 suspected kidnappers, others in Borno
News photo Prompt News  - The Police Command in Borno has paraded five suspected kidnappers and 46 other suspects arrested for various crimes in the past three weeks in the state.

14 hours ago
1 Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of school, after the brutal murder of a five-year-old pupil - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
2 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 15 hours ago
3 How music producer snubbed me because I was broke - Singer Ruger - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Cubana Chief Priest gifts wife brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-class worth millions of naira for her birthday (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
5 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Hanifa Abubakar: Kano govt vows to secure justice for murdered 5-year-old pupil - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria to benefit as IMF proposes $50bn trust fund for low income countries - Within Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 OPSH Troops Kill 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Plateau - Leadership, 23 hours ago
