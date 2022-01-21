Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Singer Portable Travels Outside Nigeria For His First Foreign Performance (Video)
Online Nigeria  - Portable Sensational musician, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has traveled outside the country to reportedly perform his song for the first time. The singer is currently in Kenya. He took to his Instagram page to share photos and video.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

