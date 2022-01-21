Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ogun Ranks Highest On Yahoo Boys’ Ladder, Says Governor
Naija Loaded  - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Friday, hinted that the state tops the ladder of the internet fraudsters known as “yahoo boys” in Nigeria. He also disclosed that the internet fraudsters recently held an award ceremony in Abeokuta where prizes ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ogun has highest number of The Punch:
Ogun has highest number of 'Yahoo boys', says Abiodun
Why Ogun tops list of Nigerian Tribune:
Why Ogun tops list of 'Yahoo boys' in Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun
Ogun Has More Signal:
Ogun Has More 'Yahoo Boys' Than Any Other State, Says Governor Abiodun
Ogun state has the highest number of Yahoo boys – Governor Abiodun laments Correct NG:
Ogun state has the highest number of Yahoo boys – Governor Abiodun laments
Ogun state has the highest number of Yahoo boys – Governor Abiodun laments Naija on Point:
Ogun state has the highest number of Yahoo boys – Governor Abiodun laments


   More Picks
1 How music producer snubbed me because I was broke - Singer Ruger - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Collision: FAAN bars untrained officials from driving on airport taxiway - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Defending Champion Naomi Osaka knocked out In 3rd round in Australian Open - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Cubana Chief Priest gifts wife brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-class worth millions of naira for her birthday (Video) - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
6 Biafra: ‘Nigerian Army set out as Pythons to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s life’ – Abia court - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria to benefit as IMF proposes $50bn trust fund for low income countries - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 OPSH Troops Kill 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Plateau - Leadership, 21 hours ago
10 Troops gun down three notorious kidnappers who participated in Jos prison break; recover arms and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info