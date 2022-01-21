Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'We're Playing Against A Good Side' -Simon Ready For Tough Test Against Tunisia
News photo Complete Sports  - Moses Simon is looking forward to Sunday’s second round clash against Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com. The two sides will clash at the Roumde Adija Stadium.Garoua. The Super Eagles have been the best ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

