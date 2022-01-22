Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court Remands Ex-Bank PHB Director, Adenmosun, in EFCC custody over alleged N26.6 Billion fraud
The Guardian  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, arraigned a former director of Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank), Funmi Adenmosun, before a Federal High Court sitting

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

