I’m happy I got married though sometimes miss being a bachelor — D’banj
The Punch  - Popular singer and entertainer, Dapo Oyebanjo, aka D’banj, has said that though he is happy he got married at the time he did, he sometimes misses being a bachelor.

13 hours ago
