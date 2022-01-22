Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ogun Declares War On Kidnappers, Yahoo Boys, To Set Up Financial Crimes Agency
News photo Leadership  - The Ogun State government has declared war on kidnappers and fraudsters popularly referred to as Yahoo boys.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ogun: Gov Abiodun declares Daily Post:
Ogun: Gov Abiodun declares 'war' on Yahoo boys, kidnappers
Ogun declares war on kidnappers, Yahoo boys The Nation:
Ogun declares war on kidnappers, Yahoo boys
Ogun ranks highest on Yahoo boys’ ladder, says Governor Daily Trust:
Ogun ranks highest on Yahoo boys’ ladder, says Governor
Ogun launches OP-MESA, declares war on kidnappers, ‘yahoo boys’ Vanguard News:
Ogun launches OP-MESA, declares war on kidnappers, ‘yahoo boys’
Ogun Launches OP-MESA, Declares War On Kidnappers, ‘yahoo Boys’ The Street Journal:
Ogun Launches OP-MESA, Declares War On Kidnappers, ‘yahoo Boys’
Ogun tops list of states for News Wire NGR:
Ogun tops list of states for 'Yahoo Yahoo boys' — Governor Abiodun
Ogun declares war on kidnappers, Yahoo boys Prompt News:
Ogun declares war on kidnappers, Yahoo boys
Ogun declares war on kidnappers, Yahoo boys Republican Nigeria:
Ogun declares war on kidnappers, Yahoo boys


   More Picks
1 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Don’t abuse or insult Tinubu, Osinbajo warns supporters - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Nigeria’s Simon, Ekong picked as CAF names official Best XI in Cameroon [Full list] - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat, intelligence gathering - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
6 How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
7 Ogun Declares War On Kidnappers, Yahoo Boys, To Set Up Financial Crimes Agency - Leadership, 23 hours ago
8 NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for Zamfara workers - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 Jamie Carragher reveals Lionel Messi called him a 'DONKEY' in an Instagram direct message after he suggested he would not be a 'great signing' for PSG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Davido, Wizkid hug out their differences at Lagos nightclub [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info