Davido, Wizkid hug out their differences at Lagos nightclub [VIDEO]
News photo Daily Post  - Davido and Wizkid on Friday night hugged each other at a nightclub. The duo had been ignoring each other on social media for a longtime.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 CBN implements e-invoice for importers, exporters Feb 1 - The Punch, 1 day ago
2 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 "It's either private, first or business class" - Annie Idibia says she won't fly economy class - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 AFCON 2022: Eguavoen named Best coach of the Group stage - News Breakers, 8 hours ago
7 Don’t abuse or insult Tinubu, Osinbajo warns supporters - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
9 Man donated kidney to his girlfriend?s mother only for her to marry someone else a month later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 President Buhari mourns murdered five-year-old Hanifa, asks Justice Ministry to uphold integrity in her case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
