US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers
News photo The Guardian  - The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

