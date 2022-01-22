Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Portable shows off his babe hours after landing in Kenya, entices her with new 'accent' (Video)
News photo Gist Reel  - Popular singer, Portable a.k.a Zazoo master, shows off his Tanzanian beauty queen hours after landing in Kenya.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Portable show off his Tanzanian queen hours after landing in Kenya Information Nigeria:
Portable show off his Tanzanian queen hours after landing in Kenya
Portable shows off his Tanzanian babe hours after landing in Kenya Lailas News:
Portable shows off his Tanzanian babe hours after landing in Kenya
Singer, Portable Shows Off His Babe Hours After Landing In Kenya (VIDEO) Gbextra Online Portal:
Singer, Portable Shows Off His Babe Hours After Landing In Kenya (VIDEO)
Portable Shows Off His Babe Hours After Landing In Kenya (Video) Tori News:
Portable Shows Off His Babe Hours After Landing In Kenya (Video)


   More Picks
1 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level' - Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide at age 26 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 "It's either private, first or business class" - Annie Idibia says she won't fly economy class - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash (hotos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 AFCON 2022: Eguavoen named Best coach of the Group stage - News Breakers, 9 hours ago
5 Don’t abuse or insult Tinubu, Osinbajo warns supporters - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
6 How Don Jazzy stopped Mo’Hits reunion in 2021 - D’banj - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
7 Military trains 103 Kaduna youths on armed combat, intelligence gathering - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021: Ghana FA fires coach, Rajevac over abysmal performance - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for Zamfara workers - The Punch, 5 hours ago
10 Jamie Carragher reveals Lionel Messi called him a 'DONKEY' in an Instagram direct message after he suggested he would not be a 'great signing' for PSG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info